FLORENCE, Ala. – The Florence Police Department is asking the public’s help in searching for a missing teen.

Police say that 14-year-old Melodie Jayde Garner is 5’2″ tall, weighs 130 lbs, and was last seen wearing a black t’shirt and black shorts.

If you have information, please contact Det. Drew Harless at (256)760-655, the Florence Police Department at (256)760-6610, or your local law enforcement agency.