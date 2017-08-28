× Decatur Police charge mother after infant tests positive for drugs at birth

DECATUR, Ala. – Police have charged Diana Marie Rodgers with chemical endangerment of a child after they say her newborn tested positive for drugs.

Authorities say that when the infant was born on June 24 at Decatur-Morgan Hospital Parkway Campus, he tested positive for Amphetamine and Methamphetamine.

When it was reported to police on July 26, a joint investigation was begun by the Morgan County Department of Human Resources and the Decatur Police Department.

Police obtained a warrant for Rodgers’ arrest for the charge of Chemical Endangerment of a Child on August 21.

Rodgers turned herself in to the Decatur Police Department on August 28.

Authorities say it is unknown at this time if the child will suffer any long-term effects of disabilities as a result of the drug exposure