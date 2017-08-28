× City leaders say they hear resident concerns about Three Springs “loud and clear”

MADISON, Ala. – Earlier this month, Madison police say two teens that were housed inside the Three Springs facility ran away. The pair are now accused of killing 61-year-old Van Johnson.

Many citizens were concerned about the lack of notification when the teens were reported truant. These concerns prompted city leaders to re-evaluate several issues concerning the facility.

Monday night, more than a dozen citizens brought their concerns about the Three Springs facility in front of the Madison City Council.

We were at the meeting and Mayor Paul Finley announced what he hopes to do in order to ensure something like this never happens again.

When Three Springs first opened in 1996, it was isolated. Now many homes share a fence with the facility, and the owners of those fences came out in full force to speak their mind.

“It’s progressively gotten worse, and worse, and worse,” said one neighbor of the facility at the meeting.

Mayor Finley insisted he hears everyone loud and clear.

Hear resident concerns and find out what could be in the future for the Three Springs facility, tonight at 10.