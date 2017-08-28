Bills trade former Bob Jones, Alabama star Reggie Ragland to Chiefs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Buffalo Bills traded their 2016 second-round pick Reggie Ragland to the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional 2019 fourth-round pick.

Ragland, a standout at the University of Alabama and Bob Jones High School, missed what would have been his rookie season in the NFL after tearing his ACL during the first week of training camp.

The Bills are changing defensive schemes, and Ragland had been falling further and further down the depth chart.

Buffalo has moved from a 3-4 to a 4-3 scheme. Meanwhile, Kansas City still employs the 3-4 Ragland was originally drafted to play in during his time in Buffalo.