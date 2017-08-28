× Anheuser-Busch to ship 155,000 cans of drinking water to Hurricane Harvey victims

CARTERSVILLE, GA. – The Anheuser-Busch brewing company has promised to deliver three truckloads – over 155,000 cans – of emergency drinking water to help communities in the Gulf Coast area in response to Hurricane Harvey.

The first truckload was sent from the company’s Cartersville, Ga., brewery and delivered to the American Red Cross in Baton Rouge, La., on August 28.

Two additional deliveries are being sent to Arlington, Texas.

According to a news release, the brewing giant temporarily halts production at the Cartersville facility periodically throughout the year to prepare canned drinking water for times of emergency.

The company said that the clean, safe emergency drinking water was already canned and ready to be shipped when the Red Cross issued an urgent request to support communities hit by Hurricane Harvey.

“Putting our production and logistics strengths to work by providing safe, clean drinking water is the best way we can help in these situations,” said Bill Bradley, Anheuser-Busch’s Vice President for Community Affairs.

Anheuser-Busch has provided water and supplies to those affected by natural disasters nationwide.

Since 1988, the St. Louis-based brewer says they have provided over 76-million cans of drinking water to aid disaster-stricken areas.