West Nile virus claims one Alabama victim, other cases being investigated

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The West Nile virus has claimed its first Alabama victim this mosquito season. The Alabama Department of Public Health has investigated nine other cases of the illness this year as well.

Officials did not identify the person who died. The department recommends that the public take protective measures against the virus.

The West Nile virus is transmitted by mosquitoes who feed on birds infected with the virus. The mosquitoes then infect animals. There is not a vaccination for the virus commercially available for humans.

Use mosquito repellent and wear long sleeves to avoid mosquito bites. You can also empty standing water from items surrounding your home so that mosquitos aren’t attracted to the area.