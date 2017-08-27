Top 5 Plays of the Week: Week 0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WHNT)- With the return of the high school football season comes the return of T-Baum's Top Five Plays of the Week! This year we're having you, the viewer, vote to determine the order in which the plays are ranked. Check out the results from Week 0!

1. Columbia vs. Albertville: Bryant Petrey recovers the blocked punt and returns it for a touchdown

2. Arab vs. Grissom: Caleb Peake hits Jerwaun Thomas on the swing pass for a touchdown; Tigers win their first game since 2014

3. West Limestone vs. Tanner: Rattlers QB C.J. Yarbrough calls his own number and goes 51 yards for the touchdown

4. Hazel Green vs. Huntsville: Trojans lineman Don Shackelford sacks the Panthers' quarterback in a BIG way

5. Plainview vs. Sardis: Lions run a double reverse and Chase Bright takes it in for the touchdown