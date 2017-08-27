Team Capsule: Ole Miss Rebels
Every family has a dysfunctional relative, and in the SEC that role belongs to Ole Miss football. It’s a soap opera in shoulder pads. First, the successful recruitment of five-star players triggered the smoke alarm, and sure enough there was fire. (And not just inside Laremy Tunsil’s infamous bong-mask.) The NCAA began investigating, Ole Miss offered to penalize itself, including a one-year bowl ban. Then, on the eve of SEC Media Days, ex-coach Houston Nutt filed suit against then-coach Hugh Freeze and the university for slandering him. As more dirt was shoveled, it was revealed that the ultra-pious Freeze had a number for an escort service on his university issued phone. He was gone within a day, replaced by former Rebel fullback Matt Luke. Things are bleak. The NCAA investigation has decimated the recruiting efforts, the talent level is mediocre and catching Alabama, Auburn and LSU in a four-week span is a killer.
Head Coach: Matt Luke (first year)
Coordinators: Wesley McGriff (defense), Phil Longo (offense)
Social Media: http://www.olemisssports.com, @OleMissFB, @CoachMattLuke
2016 Record: 5-7 overall, 2-6 in SEC
2017 Schedule:
- Sept. 2 South Alabama
- Sept. 9 UT-Martin
- Sept. 16 at California
- Sept. 23 off
- Sept. 30 at Alabama
- Oct. 7 at Auburn
- Oct. 14 Vanderbilt
- Oct. 21 LSU
- Oct. 28 Arkansas
- Nov. 4 at Kentucky
- Nov. 11 Louisiana-Lafayette
- Nov. 18 Texas A&M
- Nov. 23 at Mississippi State
Circle The Date: Oct. 14, a home game against Vanderbilt that looms as one of the Rebels’ lone SEC win possibilities
Top Returnees: QB Shea Patterson, DE Marquis Haynes, OL Javon Patterson, K Gary Wunderlich
Will Win SEC West If…: See under: Hades, Freezing Over
What They Said: “I can truly tell y’all that this is my dream job. It’s a job that I’ve been preparing my whole life for. I feel more strongly now than ever that I’m the right man to run this program.” – Matt Luke
What We Say: Seventh in SEC West