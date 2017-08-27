× Team Capsule: Ole Miss Rebels

Every family has a dysfunctional relative, and in the SEC that role belongs to Ole Miss football. It’s a soap opera in shoulder pads. First, the successful recruitment of five-star players triggered the smoke alarm, and sure enough there was fire. (And not just inside Laremy Tunsil’s infamous bong-mask.) The NCAA began investigating, Ole Miss offered to penalize itself, including a one-year bowl ban. Then, on the eve of SEC Media Days, ex-coach Houston Nutt filed suit against then-coach Hugh Freeze and the university for slandering him. As more dirt was shoveled, it was revealed that the ultra-pious Freeze had a number for an escort service on his university issued phone. He was gone within a day, replaced by former Rebel fullback Matt Luke. Things are bleak. The NCAA investigation has decimated the recruiting efforts, the talent level is mediocre and catching Alabama, Auburn and LSU in a four-week span is a killer.

Head Coach: Matt Luke (first year)

Coordinators: Wesley McGriff (defense), Phil Longo (offense)

Social Media: http://www.olemisssports.com, @OleMissFB, @CoachMattLuke

2016 Record: 5-7 overall, 2-6 in SEC

2017 Schedule:

Sept. 2 South Alabama

Sept. 9 UT-Martin

Sept. 16 at California

Sept. 23 off

Sept. 30 at Alabama

Oct. 7 at Auburn

Oct. 14 Vanderbilt

Oct. 21 LSU

Oct. 28 Arkansas

Nov. 4 at Kentucky

Nov. 11 Louisiana-Lafayette

Nov. 18 Texas A&M

Nov. 23 at Mississippi State

Circle The Date: Oct. 14, a home game against Vanderbilt that looms as one of the Rebels’ lone SEC win possibilities

Top Returnees: QB Shea Patterson, DE Marquis Haynes, OL Javon Patterson, K Gary Wunderlich

Will Win SEC West If…: See under: Hades, Freezing Over

What They Said: “I can truly tell y’all that this is my dream job. It’s a job that I’ve been preparing my whole life for. I feel more strongly now than ever that I’m the right man to run this program.” – Matt Luke

What We Say: Seventh in SEC West