Reports: Alabama defensive lineman suffers gunshot to the leg

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Our news partners at AL.com have reported that Alabama defensive lineman, Raekwon Davis, was shot in the leg early Sunday morning outside of a Tuscaloosa bar, according to the Tuscaloosa News’ Stephanie Taylor.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that a 20-year-old was shot in the leg outside of Bar 17 in Tuscaloosa.

The 20-year-old victim, according to the release, was uncooperative at first but told investigators he was standing outside the bar, heard several gunshots, then realized he had been shot in the leg.

A Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson confirmed to AL.com that it was an Alabama player that was shot but wouldn’t confirm who it was.

It’s unclear whether this could impact Davis’ availability for Alabama’s season-opening game against Florida State next Saturday.

Davis, a sophomore on the team, is in line to start at defensive end.