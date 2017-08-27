Rain chances stay slim through the middle of this week

Harvey has dropped over 20 inches of rain across parts of eastern Texas and the storm will spend a few more days there. During that time the Tennessee Valley will only see limited rain chances.

We’ll continue to see more moisture being pulled into the Valley over the next few days, but we won’t have any systems coming to kick off widespread showers. Instead we’ll see typical hit-and-miss showers through Wednesday.

It’s the end of the week that looks more interesting. By Thursday the remnants of Harvey will finally start to move north out of Texas. As this happens the tropical moisture from the system will spread over the Gulf states, setting us up for more unsettled weather.

No single day this week looks like a total washout, but the chance of rain will be higher by Thursday and Friday.