Popular family destination Tate Farms suffers significant structure fire

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. — Tate Farms, a popular fall family destination in the Tennessee Valley, suffered a significant loss in a fire early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Tate Farms at around midnight. Moores Mill and Hazel Green volunteer fire departments both responded to a structure fire on the property.

According to the Tate Farms Facebook page, the animal barn is a total loss and part of the playground is burned. The post says during the fire, some animals were able to escape, but unfortunately, the pigs did not make it out.

“We respectfully request that as we allow the fire investigators and our insurance company to process the damage that you do not come to the farm to view the damage,” said a statement on their Facebook page.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.