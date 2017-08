HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — On Septemeber 26, Alabama Republicans will go to the polls for a runoff election.

Appointed incumbent, Luther Strange, against former Alabama Chief Justice, Roy Moore. One of them will be the Republican nominee in the general election to fill the Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions.

WHNT News 19 political analyst Jess Brown always anticipated there would be a runoff, but thought the candidates would be different.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video