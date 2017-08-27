Huntsville’s growing industry attracts big business to the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Just in the aerospace field alone companies like Boeing, Lockheed Martin and most recently Blue Origin have called the Rocket City home. "Huntsville, Alabama is definitely a part of the state that is on the map on terms of project activity that we see in economic development," Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said.

But what is it about the city that draws in new companies? Canfield said its several things. "Among those is level of education, its business friendly environment, the cost of doing business and the availability of land," Canfield explained.

The most recent big project everyone is curious about is a new $1.6 billion Toyota-Mazda manufacturing plant that is expected to be built in 2021. Experts believe Alabama has a real shot at being the home state for the plant that will bring in 4,000 jobs.

"Yeah, I hear there's a little project moving around like that, I can't comment on that project but I will say we use the BASF to share with perspective companies," Canfield explained.

The BASF is just one of the many companies that excel in Huntsville. They just recently expanded and added new jobs.