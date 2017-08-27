× Huntsville Councilman Mark Russell to be released from hospital Monday after heart attack

Huntsville, Ala. — Officials with the City of Huntsville confirm District 2 City Councilman Mark Russell is recovering well after suffering a heart attack Friday night while officiating the Madison Academy football game.

Russell was treated at the scene and taken to Huntsville Hospital where doctors were able to successfully stent a blocked artery.

Officials say Russell is in good spirits and says he feels better than he has in a long while.

“April and I are grateful on so many levels, and we thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support we’ve received through this ordeal,” said Russell.

Russell is scheduled to be released from the hospital on Monday.