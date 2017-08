× HPD investigating possible shooting in North Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Huntsville Police are investigating a possible shooting.

HPD says a man walked up to a home on Watson Drive, near Mastin Lake Park, saying he had been shot. Before police could arrive, the man had already been picked up by another vehicle and taken to the hospital.

Police are still working to piece together what took place.

