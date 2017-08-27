× Divers find remains of all missing from USS McCain collision

SINGAPORE (AP) _ The U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore last week.

The Japan-based 7th Fleet said Monday that Navy and Marine Corps divers had found the remains. They had been searching in flooded compartments of the destroyer after the damaged ship docked in Singapore.

The crash ripped a gash in the McCain’s hull, flooding crew berths and machinery and communications rooms.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.