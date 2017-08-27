× Authorities confirm one person shot on Oconee Drive in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies are responding to Oconee Drive in Huntsville after receiving a report of a shooting.

That call came in just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office one person has been shot. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

One person is in custody. Madison County Deputies are continuing to investigate and say they will release more information on Monday.