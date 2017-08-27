19th Hole: Ball Above Your Feet

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Assistant Golf Professional at Robert Trent Jones Hampton Cove, Shea Balch, shows us how to hit a ball when it's positioned above your feet. These balls tend to fly to the left because you're swinging higher and the club tends to wrap around your body like a baseball swing.
