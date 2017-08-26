× Team Capsule: Texas A&M Aggies

Five straight bowl trips and an average of nine wins a year in the toughest division in college football ought to be cause for celebration. But Texas A&M hasn’t challenged for the SEC West title and has gone 1-9 vs. LSU and Alabama in Kevin Sumlin’s tenure. Thus: he’s on the hot seat. There’s not a lot that says things will cool off. There is no momentum from 2016 (a 1-4 finish when A&M looked like a wobbly grocery cart after starting 6-0) and no experience at quarterback. Running back Trayveon Williams will have to carry the offense and the defense – uncharacteristically underachieving despite the presence of No. 1 NFL draft pick Myles Garrett – has to play much better than a year ago.

Head Coach: Kevin Sumlin (sixth year at Texas A&M, 44-21)

Coordinators: John Chavis (defense), Noel Mazzone (offense)

Social Media: http://www.12thman.com, @12thMan, @CoachSumlin

2016 Record: 8-5 overall, 4-4 in the SEC, lost to Kansas State in AdvoCare Texas Bowl

2017 Schedule:

Sept. 3 UCLA

Sept. 9 Nicholls State

Sept. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette

Sept. 23 vs. Arkansas (at Arlington, Tex)

Sept. 30 South Carolina

Oct. 7 Alabama

Oct. 14 at Florida

Oct. 21 off

Oct. 28 Mississippi State

Nov. 4 Auburn

Nov. 11 New Mexico

Nov. 18 at Ole Miss

Nov. 25 at LSU

Circle The Date: The heat is on D-coordinator John Chavis (a former Alabama A&M assistant) and catching UCLA’s star QB Sam Rosen in the Sept. 3 opener could reveal a lot about the Aggies’ defensive personality, though the Sept. 23 game with Arkansas may save or cost Sumlin his job.

Top Returnees: WR/KR Christian Kirk, DB Armani Watts, P Shane Tripucka, RB Trayveon Wiliams, LB Otaro Alaka

Will Win SEC West If…: An awful lot of teams faltered and suddenly A&M had a Johnny Manziel clone at QB. So, in other words, ain’t happening.

What They Said: “For me, my job, nothing changes for me. And, you know, you’ve been around me a long time. Nobody puts more pressure on me than I put on myself and nobody wants to win more than I want to. And so whatever’s said, whatever the conversation, whatever’s written, it’s not going to affect how I do my job and it’s not going to affect my day-to-day operation.” – Kevin Sumlin

What We Say: Fifth in SEC West, Texas Bowl