× Team Capsule: Missouri Tigers

After winning the SEC East in its first two seasons in the league, things have gone south for Missouri. The Tigers have gone 9-15 the past two years, with a tough 4-8 debut for rookie head coach Barry Odum a year ago. That’s left Missouri under the radar for this year – and that might be a mistake. Quarterback Drew Lock threw for 3,399 yards a year ago and he has the offensive line returning intact. The defense was entirely too generous a year ago – including 51 points allowed in a homecoming loss to Middle Tennessee – and it’s lost starting defensive end Nate Howard, perhaps forever, after failing to appear for a traffic ticket. This, while awaiting a hearing on marijuana possession. Nobody knows much what to expect from this Missouri team – just as nobody knew what to expect when it joined the SEC. Could be a good omen for Odum.

Head Coach: Barry Odum (second year at Missouri, 4-8)

Coordinators: Demontie Cross (defense), Josh Heupel (offense)

Social Media: http://www.mutigers.com, @MizzouFootball, @Coach_Odum

2016 Record: 4-8 overall, 2-6 in SEC

2017 Schedule:

Sept. 2 Missouri State

Sept. 9 South Carolina

Sept. 16 Purdue

Sept. 23 Auburn

Sept. 30 Off

Oct. 7 at Kentucky

Oct. 14 at Georgia

Oct. 21 Idaho

Oct. 28 at UConn

Nov. 4 Florida

Nov. 11 Tennessee

Nov. 18 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 24 at Arkansas

Circle The Date: Sept. 9 vs. South Carolina is the first intraleague game on the SEC schedule, and may illuminate a little bit about bottom half of SEC East

Top Returnees: DE Marcell Frazier, WR J’Mon Moore, RB Damarea Crockett, DT Terry Beckner Jr

Will Win SEC East If…: it’s 2019 and Odum has had time to stock the roster with enough SEC-caliber athletes. For now, chances are slim and none.

What They Said: “I didn’t do a good enough job as the head coach getting us ready to go win games. We got a lot of guys coming back. I think we have a tremendous staff that I am very proud of. I am going to make a lot of wrong decisions. There is no doubt about it. They know that, and they’re going to make me right. We have a group of those guys in the room that do it every day. And I’m excited to go to work with them again this season.” – Barry Odum

What We Say: Seventh in SEC East