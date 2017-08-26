× Report: Former Auburn softball player alleges abusive treatment, sexual harassment within program

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com)- A month prior to Wednesday’s abrupt retirement of Auburn softball coach Clint Myers, a former player sent a complaint alleging abusive treatment by the coaching staff, sexual harassment and concerns about an administrative cover-up to school officials and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, according to a report by ESPN.

A 14-page letter was sent on behalf of former walk-on pitcher Alexa Nemeth from attorney Martin Greenberg, according to ESPN, after Nemeth filed a Title IX sexual discrimination complaint with the school claiming “coach Clint Myers knowingly let his son Corey Myers have relations and pursue relations with multiple members of the team.”

The letter alleges that on March 30, the same day Corey Myers resigned as associate head coach citing family reasons, “several players approached head coach (Clint) Myers with proof in the form of text messages from a student-athlete’s cell phone that coach Corey (Myers) was having an inappropriate relationship with one of the student-athletes.”

