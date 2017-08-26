× Madison County man killed in single vehicle wreck Friday night

Madison County, Ala. — A Madison County man died Friday night after a single vehicle wreck.

Melvin Charles Jarrett, 50, of New Market was killed when the 1969 Chevrolet Nova he was driving left the roadway and struck a culvert. Jarrett, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at 10:55 p.m. on Elkwood Section Road, 12 miles north of Huntsville.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.