Huntsville police conduct death investigation at apartment complex

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police confirm a woman died from what appears to be a gunshot at Holiday Apartments on Clopton Street Saturday.

A woman that lived with the victim is currently in custody. Police believe the situation stemmed from a domestic dispute that had taken place hours before.

Police say they arrived on the scene around 1:30 p.m.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. They do believe charges will be filed.

