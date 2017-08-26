× Huntsville celebrates National Dog Day with second annual Dog Jog

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Today is National Dog Day, and what better way to celebrate than getting in some exercise for a good cause with your four-legged friends?

Whether you’re an avid runner, or just want to enjoy some quality time with your furry friend, the Dog Jog 5K and Family Fun Run has something for everyone.

“This is the second year of the Dog Jog, it’s grown from last year. We had about 200 runners and about 80 to 90 dogs, and it’s just a great atmosphere,” Beth Goodwin said.

Goodwin is the Director of Marketing for EarlyWorks Family of Museums, which is a non-profit. Proceeds from the Dog Jog benefit EarlyWorks educational initiatives.

“We do education programs for children from pre-school all the way to fifth grade. So we have a lot of field trips, a lot of different programs that we do, and we use those funds to continue that,” Goodwin explained.

They also invite local rescue groups and their adoptable dogs out to the Dog Jog, in the hopes of finding their new forever homes.

“We really appreciate the opportunity to come out to this time of event to be able to promote friends of rescue and the rescue community,” said Tara Clark, a Friends of Rescue Foster Liaison.

Clark said finding good quality homes for the dogs is key. Events like the Dog Jog can help save a dog from the shelter, and even better, it can save their life.

“It’s mostly getting the word out to people, because this might not be the right dog for them but we might have the right dog just sitting there waiting for them,” she said.

The dog days of summer aren’t so bad when you have a Dog Jog to look forward. EarlyWorks hopes to continue to grow the event each year. A portion of the proceeds will also go towards local rescues.

For more information on EarlyWorks programs, you can visit their website here.

To see adoptable dogs from Friends of Rescue, A New Leash on Life, and the Greater Huntsville Humane Society, you can click on their links.