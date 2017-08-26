24 hours after making landfall, Harvey’s rainfall prompts flash flood emergencies in Houston

One 24-hour period down, several more to go.
That will be the lasting impact of (formerly) Hurricane Harvey, which has since weakened to a tropical storm as it lashes the eastern half of Texas.
Though Harvey made landfall late Friday night as a major Category 4 hurricane (with sustained winds of 130 mph), the brutally strong winds are only half of the battle for the Lone Star State.
Between Friday and Saturday, over a foot of rain has fallen from Austin to Houston, and unfortunately, more is on the way.
Flash flood emergencies (a type of weather alert that is more dire than flash flood warnings) have been issued for the Houston area as numerous high water rescues are reported in the area. Below is a roundup of some of the local storm reports from throughout Texas due to Harvey.
Houston Area
PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HOUSTON/GALVESTON TX
1108 PM CDT SAT AUG 26 2017
..TIME… …EVENT… …CITY LOCATION… …LAT.LON…
..DATE… ….MAG…. ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. …SOURCE….
..REMARKS..
1100 PM HEAVY RAIN PEARLAND 29.56N 95.27W
08/26/2017 M9.92 INCH BRAZORIA TX TRAINED SPOTTER
9.92 INCHES OF RAIN IN AN HOUR AND A HALF TIME PERIOD
AT A LOCATION APPROXIMATELY 3 MILES SOUTH OF HOBBY
AIRPORT.
BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
927 PM CDT SAT AUG 26 2017
…FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR West Central Harris, Eastern Fort Bend and
Northern Brazoria counties…
The National Weather Service in League City has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
East central Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas…
Northern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas…
Central Harris County in southeastern Texas…
* Until 1215 AM CDT.
* At 921 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the
warned area. 4 to 8 inches of rain have fallen. Rainfall rates of
3 to 4 inches per hour are occuring with this very slow moving
line of storms. Flash flooding is already occurring. Water rescues
are ongoing.
This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for west central Harris county
eastern Fort Bend and northern Brazoria counties. This is a
PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Pearland, northeastern Missouri City, Stafford, Bellaire, West
University Place, Jersey Village, northwestern Manvel, Hunters
Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Midtown
Houston, Downtown Houston, Greenway / Upper Kirby Area, Spring
Branch North, Greater Heights, Fresno, Neartown / Montrose, Greater
Eastwood, Near Northside Houston and Greater Hobby Area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Move to higher ground now. This is an extremely dangerous and
life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are
fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as
well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1047 PM CDT SAT AUG 26 2017
…FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR THE HOBBY AREA TO PEARLAND AND
FRIENDSWOOD…
The National Weather Service in League City has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Western Galveston County in southeastern Texas…
Northeastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas…
South central Harris County in southeastern Texas…
* Until 145 AM CDT.
* At 1042 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Rainfall rates of 5 to 6 inches
per hour with numerous reports of widespread impassable street
flooding! Flash flooding is ongoing across the area. Do not attempt
to travel.
This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for areas around and just north
of Hobby Airport extending down to Pearland and Friendswood. This
is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TRAVEL!
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Northwestern Pasadena, eastern Pearland, western League City,
Friendswood, Alvin, South Houston, Galena Park, Jacinto City,
Downtown Houston, Northside / Northline, Second Ward, South Belt /
Ellington, Greater Eastwood, Near Northside Houston, Greater Fifth
Ward, Greater Hobby Area, Greater Third Ward, Macgregor, Aldine and
eastern Greater Heights.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Move to higher ground now. This is an extremely dangerous and
life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are
fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as
well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1141 PM CDT SAT AUG 26 2017
…FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR AREAS FROM CLOVERLEAF TO PASADENA TO
WEBSTER TO SANTA FE TO NEAR SAN LUIS PASS…
The National Weather Service in League City has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Western Galveston County in southeastern Texas…
Northeastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas…
Southeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas…
* Until 130 AM CDT.
* At 1130 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
a band of thunderstorms with torrential rainfall rates of 4 to 6
inches per hour. Some of these areas have had already had 6 to 15
inches of rain already. Flash flooding is ongoing and many rivers
and bayous in the area are out of banks. Traffic is impassable in
many areas.
This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for portions of Galveston,
Brazoria and Harris county. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS
SITUATION. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TRAVEL.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Pasadena, League City, Texas City, southern Friendswood, Deer Park,
Alvin, Dickinson, La Marque, Santa Fe, Webster, Hitchcock,
Cloverleaf, Clear Lake, Channelview, eastern South Belt /
Ellington, Nassau Bay, Taylor Lake Village, Hillcrest, Liverpool
and Ellington Field.
Flood waters are moving down Mary’s creek, Cowarts creek, Clear
creek, and Chigger creek, and Chocolate Bayou.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Move to higher ground now. This is an extremely dangerous and
life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are
fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Austin Area
000
NWUS54 KEWX 270427
LSREWX
PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO TX
1127 PM CDT SAT AUG 26 2017
..TIME… …EVENT… …CITY LOCATION… …LAT.LON…
..DATE… ….MAG…. ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. …SOURCE….
..REMARKS..
1125 PM FLASH FLOOD 4 SE CEDAR CREEK 30.04N 97.46W
08/26/2017 BASTROP TX EMERGENCY MNGR
EM REPORTS WATER RESCUE IN PROCESS.
RELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO TX
1129 PM CDT SAT AUG 26 2017
..TIME… …EVENT… …CITY LOCATION… …LAT.LON…
..DATE… ….MAG…. ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. …SOURCE….
..REMARKS..
1128 PM FLASH FLOOD 1 ESE SMITHVILLE 30.00N 97.14W
08/26/2017 BASTROP TX EMERGENCY MNGR
EM REPORTS WATER RESCUE OCCURING.