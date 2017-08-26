24 hours after making landfall, Harvey’s rainfall prompts flash flood emergencies in Houston

One 24-hour period down, several more to go.

That will be the lasting impact of (formerly) Hurricane Harvey, which has since weakened to a tropical storm as it lashes the eastern half of Texas.

Though Harvey made landfall late Friday night as a major Category 4 hurricane (with sustained winds of 130 mph), the brutally strong winds are only half of the battle for the Lone Star State.

Between Friday and Saturday, over a foot of rain has fallen from Austin to Houston, and unfortunately, more is on the way.

Flash flood emergencies (a type of weather alert that is more dire than flash flood warnings) have been issued for the Houston area as numerous high water rescues are reported in the area. Below is a roundup of some of the local storm reports from throughout Texas due to Harvey.

Houston Area

PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HOUSTON/GALVESTON TX

1108 PM CDT SAT AUG 26 2017 ..TIME… …EVENT… …CITY LOCATION… …LAT.LON…

..DATE… ….MAG…. ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. …SOURCE….

..REMARKS.. 1100 PM HEAVY RAIN PEARLAND 29.56N 95.27W

08/26/2017 M9.92 INCH BRAZORIA TX TRAINED SPOTTER 9.92 INCHES OF RAIN IN AN HOUR AND A HALF TIME PERIOD

AT A LOCATION APPROXIMATELY 3 MILES SOUTH OF HOBBY

AIRPORT. BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

927 PM CDT SAT AUG 26 2017 …FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR West Central Harris, Eastern Fort Bend and

Northern Brazoria counties… The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for…

East central Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas…

Northern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas…

Central Harris County in southeastern Texas… * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 921 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the

warned area. 4 to 8 inches of rain have fallen. Rainfall rates of

3 to 4 inches per hour are occuring with this very slow moving

line of storms. Flash flooding is already occurring. Water rescues

are ongoing. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for west central Harris county

eastern Fort Bend and northern Brazoria counties. This is a

PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! * Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Pearland, northeastern Missouri City, Stafford, Bellaire, West

University Place, Jersey Village, northwestern Manvel, Hunters

Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Midtown

Houston, Downtown Houston, Greenway / Upper Kirby Area, Spring

Branch North, Greater Heights, Fresno, Neartown / Montrose, Greater

Eastwood, Near Northside Houston and Greater Hobby Area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Move to higher ground now. This is an extremely dangerous and

life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are

fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1047 PM CDT SAT AUG 26 2017 …FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR THE HOBBY AREA TO PEARLAND AND

FRIENDSWOOD… The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for…

Western Galveston County in southeastern Texas…

Northeastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas…

South central Harris County in southeastern Texas… * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1042 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Rainfall rates of 5 to 6 inches

per hour with numerous reports of widespread impassable street

flooding! Flash flooding is ongoing across the area. Do not attempt

to travel. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for areas around and just north

of Hobby Airport extending down to Pearland and Friendswood. This

is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TRAVEL! * Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Northwestern Pasadena, eastern Pearland, western League City,

Friendswood, Alvin, South Houston, Galena Park, Jacinto City,

Downtown Houston, Northside / Northline, Second Ward, South Belt /

Ellington, Greater Eastwood, Near Northside Houston, Greater Fifth

Ward, Greater Hobby Area, Greater Third Ward, Macgregor, Aldine and

eastern Greater Heights. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Move to higher ground now. This is an extremely dangerous and

life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are

fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1141 PM CDT SAT AUG 26 2017 …FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR AREAS FROM CLOVERLEAF TO PASADENA TO

WEBSTER TO SANTA FE TO NEAR SAN LUIS PASS… The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for…

Western Galveston County in southeastern Texas…

Northeastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas…

Southeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas… * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1130 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

a band of thunderstorms with torrential rainfall rates of 4 to 6

inches per hour. Some of these areas have had already had 6 to 15

inches of rain already. Flash flooding is ongoing and many rivers

and bayous in the area are out of banks. Traffic is impassable in

many areas. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for portions of Galveston,

Brazoria and Harris county. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS

SITUATION. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TRAVEL. * Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Pasadena, League City, Texas City, southern Friendswood, Deer Park,

Alvin, Dickinson, La Marque, Santa Fe, Webster, Hitchcock,

Cloverleaf, Clear Lake, Channelview, eastern South Belt /

Ellington, Nassau Bay, Taylor Lake Village, Hillcrest, Liverpool

and Ellington Field. Flood waters are moving down Mary’s creek, Cowarts creek, Clear

creek, and Chigger creek, and Chocolate Bayou. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Move to higher ground now. This is an extremely dangerous and

life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are

fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Austin Area