Taking Action to clean up a trashy yard in Meridianville

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. - A yard full of trash is ruining a Madison County neighborhood. The garbage in the front yard of a Steger Road home is piled up six feet high in some places. WHNT News 19 is Taking Action to get this resolved.

It's unbelievable how much trash is piled up in front of the house.

“What do you think, you drive by here every day and have to see this?"

“I hate it cause it's gonna sit there and rot,” says Samantha Toomey. She drives by the house at 1087 Steger Road every day and says it’s troubling to see such a mess.

All kinds of stuff, from clothes to toys, books, cassette tapes, stuffed animals, even furniture. And that's just what you can see. There's no telling what you'd find at the bottom of the pile.

“At first all this junk wasn't there. It was this big school bus, old school bus. A couple of weeks went by and the bus is gone and then a couple of days went by and all this was out there,” Samantha says.

Some say it's not just an eyesore, it's a health hazard.

Several people driving by Friday afternoon stopped and asked if we were going to be able to take action and get the mess cleaned up. Well, yes we are. In fact, we talked with District 1 Commissioner Roger Jones about it. They're well aware of the problem and they've been trying for days to get it resolved. They tell us the property is in foreclosure and so far they haven't been able to figure out who actually owns it.

Jones says they've already filed a complaint under the county's eyesore law. Meanwhile we're working to help determine who's responsible for the property. Once we know that, Jones says if they don't clean it up quick, he'll take them to court.

Jones says if the county incurs any expenses, they'll sue the owner of the property to recover those costs. We'll keep you apprised of any updates.