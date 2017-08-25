Students drop school colors to help ‘spread some sunshine’ in honor of two young women battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. -- West Limestone and Tanner may face each other on the gridiron Friday night, but many students are dropping their school colors for a touching cause.

Students from both schools are encouraging everyone to wear yellow and orange shirts in honor of two young women in Limestone County.

Natalee Emerson of Ardmore and Leah Seibert of Elkmont are both battling cancer. Neither of them attend the two schools, but cheerleaders from West Limestone say after they received so much love after one of their classmates, Cole Smith, passed away last year, they wanted to unite the community.

The colors correspond with the type of cancers Leah and Natalee have. Yellow for Leah's battle with sarcoma and orange for Natalie's fight against leukemia. Students hope a sea of yellow and orange shirts will help "spread some sunshine" for their families as well.