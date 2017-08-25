Sardis vs Plainview; Pisgah vs Section; McCallie vs Madison Academy; Decatur Heritage vs Falkville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plainview and Sardis came down to the final minutes of the game but in the end, the Bears edged the Lions 31-30.

The Bears erased a 14-point deficit in the second half to get the win to start the season.

Pisgah starts off the 2017 with a win after defeatng Section 29-14.

The Eagles even reached into their back of tricks on Friday night, calling a fumblerooski to get into the endzone! Sometimes it takes a risk to get a reward!

Madison Academy hosted an out of town guest to open up the season but McCallie (TN) made themselves right home.

McCallie dominated from start to finish to beat the Mustangs big, 44-7.

Decatur Heritage and Falkville have opened up the season against each other for the fourth straight year.

The Eagles took an early 21-0 lead and never looked back. For the first time in this series, the Eagles notched a win against the Blue Devils, 28-19!