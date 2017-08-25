Hurricane Harvey forecast to generate life-threatening storm surge, flooding

National Hurricane Center forecasts for Hurricane Harvey continue to indicate a dire situation for life and property as the storm continues to move onshore.

While hurricane-force winds are expected throughout the next few days in southern Texas, the biggest threat will be due to the massive amount of water that will be pushed ashore from the storm surge as well as the incredibly heavy rainfall that will occur well inland.

What is storm surge?

Storm surge is defined by the National Hurricane Center as an abnormal rise in water generated by a storm, and this is over and above what is usually associated with tides.

Storm surge is generated when the winds of a tropical storm or hurricane push water from the ocean to shore, and it can be the greatest threat to life and property when a tropical system approaches and eventually moves over land.

The height of the storm surge depends on a number of factors: hurricane or tropical storm intensity, forward speed of the system, maximum radius of the tropical system, angle of approach to the coast, central pressure within the hurricane or tropical storm, and the shape and orientation of coastal features like bays, barrier islands, etc.

Hurricane Harvey is expected to produce storm surge as high as 10-12 feet all along the coast of Texas. At the focal point of where Harvey will make landfall (ie, where the center of the eye moves onshore), storm surge as high as 15 feet is expected to occur in the north-northeastern region of the eye — this is where the hurricane’s counter-clockwise spin will combine with the storm’s forward motion to produce the maximum amount of forcing of ocean water over the land.

Inland flooding is expected to be disastrous as well

To make matters even worse, Harvey is not anticipated to move out of the state of Texas for nearly a week. As a result, over two feet of rainwater is expected to fall from Corpus Christi to Houston, and even as far inland as San Antonio to Austin. Flash flooding is expected to be a major threat for a large portion of the state over the next week.

Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center as of 10am Central Time Friday, August 24.