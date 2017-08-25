Huntsville Utilities has crews ready to help Texas cope with Hurricane Harvey damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Hurricane Harvey may be miles away from the Rocket City, but that doesn't mean it doesn't impact people here locally, like workers at Huntsville Utilities.

"Utilities tend not to ask for mutual aid unless they absolutely have too and a hurricane is usually one of those have to events," spokesperson Joe Gehrdes said.

Gehrdes said they are currently keeping an eye out for what Hurricane Harvey will do. He said Huntsville Utilities is active in a mutual aid network through the American Public Power Association and the Tennessee Valley Public Power Association.

Those organizations decide if extra utility workers are needed in case of a disaster. "Right now we are all just sitting waiting to see if the call goes out, we have to see how bad the storm gets," Gehrdes explained.

He said if things get bad they will send crews down, and it is a service crews get paid for. He said being a part of this group is just a way for them to help out their power brothers and sisters. "Utilities and areas not affected can send crews into help and they are not losing much of any of their work force to do their day-to-day operations," Gehrdes explained.

He said the goal is to get power restored back to the customers affected as quickly as possible.