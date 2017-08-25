× Huntsville Councilman Mark Russell suffers heart attack, collapses during football game

MADISON, Ala. – Officials with the Huntsville Mayor’s office confirm that Huntsville City District 2 Councilman Mark Russell has suffered from a heart attack.

Sources say that Councilman Russell was officiating at the Madison Academy game Friday night when he collapsed on the field.

Emergency crews administered CPR at the scene, before transporting Russell to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. At last report he was alert and talking to family at the hospital.

Witnesses at the game said that the councilman was responsive and moving when being transported.

Russell has served on the Huntsville City Council since 2002.