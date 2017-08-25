High school principal in South Carolina accused of fat shaming students with comment about leggings

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A high school principal may lose her job after being accused of body shaming students, WCBD reports.

Heather Taylor is accused of making comments about students weight, appearance, and size when it comes to leggings. You can hear those comments in the video player above.

When students reported the comments Taylor claimed she allowed leggings previously because their figures had yet to develop.

The South Carolina dress code states, “leggings, tights, yoga pants and spandex must be worn under clothing that cover to mid-thigh.”

It says nothing about particular sizes.