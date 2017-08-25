Harvey heads inland, our weather stays quiet for the weekend

Powerful Harvey moving inland on the Middle Texas Coast; no threatening weather for the Tennessee Valley

Hurricane Harvey became the strongest hurricane in 13 years to strike the United States coastline when it slowly rolled onto the Middle Texas Coast Friday night.

This storm is historic in several senses. It ended the longest streak of years without a major hurricane in the United States. It’s the strongest landfalling hurricane since Charley in August 2004, and the flooding rain expected from this slow-moving storm may break records all over South and Southeast Texas.

Harvey to the southeast means quiet weather around here for the weekend, though!

Saturday and Sunday specifics: You will notice the humidity increasing this weekend. Temperatures rise into the middle and upper 80s on both Saturday and Sunday; morning lows come up a lot as well. Instead of 50s and 60s, we’ll be a little closer to the 65-70ºF range early in the day.

We do see a slim chance of some spotty showers around on Sunday and Monday, but our best chance of rain depends heavily on what happens with Harvey through next week.

Need some specifics about Harvey or how it may influence the weather here next week? You can always find that kind of detailed information online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!