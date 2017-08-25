× East entrance opened at Madison County Courthouse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There are now two entrances you can use at the Madison County Courthouse.

This week the east side entrance was opened for the public for the first time since 9/11.

“No matter where you park in downtown, you can either enter for the east or west side. This has been great for the employees and for the taxpayers of Madison County,” said Madison County Commissioner Chairman Dale Strong.

Strong said it’s worth the more than $50,000 price tag that comes with opening it. He said new equipment and training is what county funds were used to open the doors.

“We’ve hired additional security guards. Most of them are retired deputies or law enforcement. We’ve upgraded the x-ray equipment that is here. We want to be sure that when people come to do their county business that to the best of our ability that it’s safe,” explained Strong.

There’s also a new safety regulation at the courthouse. No one is allowed to take backpacks inside.