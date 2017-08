Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Albertville had no trouble putting points on the board Friday night. Head coach Dale Pruitt led his team to a big 56-13 win over Columbia.

West Morgan entered Friday night trying to build off of last season's success and playoff birth. John Paul II was winless in 2016 and those struggles continued. The Rebels blanked the Falcons 56-0.

Central Florence came out hot from the start and never cooled down. The Wildcats were dominant on both sides of the ball to beat the Lexington Golden bears 34-18.