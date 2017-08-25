Arab vs Grissom; West Limestone vs Tanner; Jasper vs Austin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grissom's 20-game losing streak is officially over! Under first year head coach Chip English, the Tigers defeated Arab by a score of 35-12.

The Tanner Rattlers are under new leadership as well with Maurice Belser taking over for Laron White after 14 years at the helm. Belser and his Rattlers picked up right where they left off by defeating West Limestone, 32-20.

Austin played host to Jasper (formally known as Walker) at Ogle Stadium. The Black Bears lost to the Vikings last year but this year was a different story. Auburn commit Asa Martin paved the way on the ground as the Black Bears blew out the Vikings, 44-7.