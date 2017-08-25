A message of hate spread across one neighborhood sparks an effort to change the conversation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- "I just kept noticing there were plastic bags at the ends of driveways," says Meg Nester. "At first I didn't think anything of it. I thought something had been dropped."

But after 2... 3... 4 of them "It was obvious that it had intentionally been left. I picked it up and heard the coins rattling, and I thought, 'That's interesting.' It's obviously got a message in there to have someone to open the bag," says Nester.

The message inside, was one she didn`t expect to see, showing a hot line and message to stop drug use.

"By the graphics on the page and the wording, it didn't seem like it was for drug assistance," says Nester.

Especially with the markings of the KKK.

We contacted the Huntsville Police Department about the fliers. "At this time no crime has been committed. It is offensive to most people, but under the constitution under the law, they didn't do anything illegal," says Lt. Stacy Bates with HPD.

So with the hate message spread, she's sending out a message of her own in hopes to change the conversation.

"We have a wonderful neighborhood, I've never seen anything like this before. Some friends and I went around collecting the bags out of the neighborhood. This kind of hatred is not something we see here or want here."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As she was tossing them into the trash can, the jingling of the pennies inside the bag gave her an idea. "You know what? I`m going to take those pennies and do something with them," said Nester.

"I`ve been enameling for 6 or 7 years now."

Nester used to make jewelry out of pennies, but gave up the side-business two years ago to focus on family.

"I just had all of these supplies out and wanted to put them to good use. These are copper pennies and I'm putting a glass enamel on them."

Making a beautiful piece of jewelry from an ugly message.

"I just needed to see something good come out of it. It was a hurtful sad thing to have happen in our neighborhood."

She planned to sell the earrings, and give the money to a local non-profit, Raising Men Lawn Care. So she made 25 pairs, which turned into 60. "They sold out in an hour."

Now she says she won't be able to fulfill the demand.

"We can use our voices for good, just as easily as they can use theirs. We're strong, we love and we're committed to helping others."