Will Hurricane Harvey impact us at the pumps?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Hurricane Harvey has forced several refineries to shut down in Corpus Christi. This has caused gas prices to rise slightly not only in the south, but around the country.

AAA Alabama spokesperson Clay Ingram said anytime a hurricane comes through there’s always the possibility of it impacting the gas industry. “Corpus Christi is sort of right there in the middle of the path of this hurricane; they may get hit pretty hard. I think there are about five refineries in that area that have been shut down,” Ingram said.

He said the majority of the gas used in the Southeast is provided through the colonial pipeline that originates around the Houston area. “The Gulf Coast refineries are responsible for all of the gas we use here in Alabama. Anytime we have a disruption in that flow it is going to have an impact on prices, and at times on availability,” Ingram explained.

But only time will tell what Hurricane Harvey’s full impact will be. Ingram said you can expect to see gas prices rise in the state. “Probably not a huge impact, I would say roughly guessing 5 to 15 cents per gallon. But it should be a short-term situation,” Ingram said.

He said we will not run out of fuel because there’s a surplus of gas around the country. Ingram added we just have to wait and see what happens over the weekend.