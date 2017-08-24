× Woman walking on Highway 31 in Decatur hit by truck, flown to hospital

DECATUR, Ala. – A woman is being treated in Huntsville Hospital after being hit by a pickup truck. Police say she was walking in a northbound lane Highway 31 near Bowles Bridge Road in Decatur.

The wreck happened around 2:00 Thursday morning.

A helicopter took the woman who had serious injuries.

At this time, investigators don’t know why she was walking on the road, but they’re trying to figure it out. The driver of the truck wasn’t hurt.