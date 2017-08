× Utility workers hit by vehicle while working on fiber network upgrades

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two utility workers were taken to the hospital this morning after being hit by a vehicle. A Huntsville Utilities employee tells us the Bear Communications employees were working on the fiber network for the utility company.

The incident happened this morning near the intersection of Muir Woods Drive and Hampton Cove Way.

We don’t know the condition of the workers at this time.