Sarah Palin endorses Roy Moore for Alabama U.S. Senate seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Judge Roy Moore Senate Campaign announced Thursday former Alaskan governor and Republican vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin has endorsed Moore in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race.

Sen. Luther Strange and Moore, the former Alabama Chief Justice, are headed to a Republican primary runoff to fill the seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“Glad he’s running and am honored to endorse Judge Roy Moore for the US Senate,” Palin said in a campaign new release. “Judge Moore has shown he has what it takes to stand up to the out-of-touch political establishment. The Judge has proven he’s not afraid of a fight for what is right, and he’s ready to take on DC’s swamp monsters and help make America great again. We need more bold leaders like Judge Moore who will fight for all of us in the U.S. Senate”.

“I am honored to have the endorsement of Governor Sarah Palin,” Moore said. “Governor Palin has a strong record of speaking out for conservative causes and standing up to the Washington establishment. Having her support shows how conservatives across the country are uniting behind our campaign to send a message to Mitch McConnell and the Washington elites who are trying to buy this election.”