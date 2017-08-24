Raw meat dripping onto prepared vegetables in local Chinese restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Las Trojas Cantina Mexican

7840 Highway 72 West, Madison

Violations:

Inspectors found several spray bottles of bleach that were unlabeled. There was a presence of flies in the restaurant, and kitchen equipment like chip bins and fryer baskets were cracked and broken. Las Trojas scores an 81.

China Cook

6707 Hwy 431 S, Ste 105, Owens Cross Roads

Violations:

Inspectors found raw chicken and beef stored above other foods…and it was dripping onto raw cabbage, noodles, onions, and celery. China Cook scores a 90.

Yogi's Texaco

17750 Highway 72 West, Tuscumbia

Violations:

Inspectors found gizzards sitting out 10 degrees warmer than they’re supposed to be, a chemical cleaner was unlabeled, and the restaurant was using unapproved pesticides. Yogi’s Texaco scores an 89.

Our Clean Plate Recommendation this week is Ted's Bar-B-Q in Madison with a score of 99.