Police identify 2 involved in overnight car chase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police have identified two men involved in an overnight pursuit that ended on Irondale Drive.

The driver was identified as 23-year-old Qunitrell Campbell. Campbell was charged with possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude, and reckless endangerment. Campbell was out on bond for a murder arrest in 2016.

The passenger was identified as 23-year-old Montarius Morris. Morris was charged with three outstanding traffic warrants.

The chase started after police attempted to pull an SUV over for a traffic stop near Max Luther and Memorial Parkway. That’s when police say Campbell drove off and led officers in a 10 minute car chase.

Police say someone threw drugs from the vehicle during the incident.