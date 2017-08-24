Mark your calendars! The Fall Home & Garden Show returns this weekend

The Huntsville-Madison County Builders Association invites the public to their eighth annual Fall Home & Garden Show. The event is a one stop shop for building, remodeling, home and garden products in the north Alabama area. The show also gives those in attendance the opportunity to see, learn about and buy the latest products and services from over 100 reputable companies.

The Fall Home & Garden show is set to take place August 26 and 27 in the South Hall of the VBC.

Saturday, 9 AM - 6 PM

Sunday, 11 AM - 5 PM

Tickets for adults are $6. Children 12 and under are free to attend. For more information about the event click here.