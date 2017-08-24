Man admits to brutally beating, throwing baby into ceiling fan

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — An Oklahoma father allegedly admitted to grabbing a one-month old infant by the throat, shaking him, and throwing him into a ceiling fan because he wouldn’t stop crying, according to an affidavit obtained by the Tulsa World.

Editor’s note: Some details in the story below are graphic.

Robert Jackson Jones Jr., 24, of Muskogee, Oklahoma, is charged with six counts of child abuse after he allegedly grabbed his one-month-old baby by the throat, shook him, smothered him to muffle his cries, slammed the baby against a changing table, threw him into a ceiling fan and dropped him in the bathroom, according to the affidavit.

The alleged incidents happened between Aug. 16 and Aug. 19.

Muskogee Police Department investigator James Poffel wrote in the affidavit:

“These injuries are considered to be non-accidental injures. And due to (the infant’s) declining medical condition, he was transported to Saint Francis Tulsa.”

According to KOKI, Jones told officials the baby’s head hit the toilet during the fall. After the baby started having seizures, Jones and the baby’s mother took him took the hospital on Aug. 20.

The infant was suffering from two skull fractures and bleeding around his brain. The baby also suffered a bruise on his left eye and fingerprint bruises on either side of his neck, according to KOTV.

The baby remains in critical condition.

When authorities questioned Jones about the injuries, he reportedly confessed to investigators that he hurt the baby because he wouldn’t stop crying.

According to the Tulsa World, Jones will make his first court appearance on Sept. 5.