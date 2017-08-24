× Lone Powerball winner comes forward to claim $758 million prize

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) – The head of the Massachusetts lottery says the winner of the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has come forward to claim the prize.

Michael Sweeney, the lottery’s executive director, says the winner will be introduced at 1 p.m. at lottery headquarters. All he would say about the winner is that it is an individual woman.

A store in Chicopee, Massachusetts, sold the only ticket that won the jackpot. It’s the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

Sweeney also apologized for the lottery’s erroneous announcement early Thursday that the winning ticket had been sold at a store in Watertown. He blamed it on human error.

The owner of the store that sold the lone winning Powerball ticket says he’s donating the store’s $50,000 prize to several local charities.

Bob Bolduc owns the Pride store chain. One of its stores, in Chicopee, Massachusetts, sold the only ticket that won the $758.7 million jackpot. It’s the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

He says once they heard that the winning ticket was sold Wednesday afternoon, store workers looked it up on the surveillance video and believe the winner was a middle-aged woman.

Bolduc says they’re happy for the customer, and happy for the charities.