× Jackson County home destroyed by fire

PAINT ROCK, Ala. – A fire destroyed a Jackson County home this morning. The home sits near the corner of Highway 72 East and Keel Street.

The call came in around 5:00 a.m. Thursday. The person who was inside, Jeremy Hammons, tells us he was asleep on the living room couch when the smoke woke him up. He says he found a fire in the bedroom.

Hammons has a dog that was outside when the fire started. Both he and his dog made it outside and away from the house without being hurt.

Hammons thanked Keel Mountain and Paint Rock Volunteer Fire Departments for their quick response.

The house is a total loss.