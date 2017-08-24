× Huntsville schools to give families free T-Mobile MiFi hot spots

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A recent grant awarded to Huntsville schools is working to close the digital divide. Families with students in grades 3-12 can now have access to 24/7 WiFi.

“This T-Mobile grant is 1.2 million dollars and it will provide for us to give to families 6,000 of the little hot spots,” said Keith Ward with Huntsville City Schools.

Keith Ward with HCS says it’s been two weeks since the announcement was made at a school board meeting. Now, more than half of the hot spots are still available.

“You can go to our home page,” said Ward. “There’s a banner there that has the T-Mobile EmpowerED on it. You can click on that and find out more about it and there’s actually a link to an application.”

Ward says the benchmark for qualification is having a child who receives free and reduced lunch. The district says access to WiFi will bring unlimited opportunity for students and their families.

“We have laptops that are issued in grades 3-12 for students and the resources are placed on there, but to be able to take full advantage and to get all of the things that you would want to take advantage of, having the internet is key,” said Ward.