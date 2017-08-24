× Huntsville Police recapture escaped inmate at local drug store

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police have arrested a prisoner they say escaped from inmate labor detail around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Jason Majors was taken into custody around 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Propst Drugs on Pratt Avenue.

Officers responded to a call of a suspicious person inside the store and Majors was taken into custody without incident.

According to Madison County Jail records, Majors has been arrested three times this year for multiple charges including possession, attempting to elude officers, public intoxication, providing false information, driving with a suspended license, and failure to appear in court.