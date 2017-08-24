× Harvey strengthens to a hurricane; continues toward Texas coast

Hurricane Harvey Tropical Cyclone Update

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL092017

1200 PM CDT Thu Aug 24 2017

…HARVEY STRENGTHENS TO A HURRICANE WITH 80-MPH WINDS…

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate

that Harvey has intensified to a hurricane, with maximum sustained

winds of 80 mph (130 km/h).

A Special Advisory will be issued by 1 PM CDT (1800 UTC) in lieu

of the intermediate advisory to update the intensity forecast.

SUMMARY OF 1200 PM CDT…1700 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…24.3N 93.5W

ABOUT 340 MI…550 KM SE OF CORPUS CHRISTI TEXAS

ABOUT 335 MI…540 KM SSE OF PORT OCONNOR TEXAS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…80 MPH…130 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NNW OR 335 DEGREES AT 10 MPH…17 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…981 MB…28.97 INCHES

$$

Forecaster Berg/Brennan