Harvey strengthens to a hurricane; continues toward Texas coast
Hurricane Harvey Tropical Cyclone Update
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL092017
1200 PM CDT Thu Aug 24 2017
…HARVEY STRENGTHENS TO A HURRICANE WITH 80-MPH WINDS…
Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate
that Harvey has intensified to a hurricane, with maximum sustained
winds of 80 mph (130 km/h).
A Special Advisory will be issued by 1 PM CDT (1800 UTC) in lieu
of the intermediate advisory to update the intensity forecast.
SUMMARY OF 1200 PM CDT…1700 UTC…INFORMATION
LOCATION…24.3N 93.5W
ABOUT 340 MI…550 KM SE OF CORPUS CHRISTI TEXAS
ABOUT 335 MI…540 KM SSE OF PORT OCONNOR TEXAS
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…80 MPH…130 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…NNW OR 335 DEGREES AT 10 MPH…17 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…981 MB…28.97 INCHES
Forecaster Berg/Brennan